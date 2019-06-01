United Technologies Wins $3.2Bln to Deliver 233 More F-35 Propulsion Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A United Technologies business unit won more than $3.2 billion to provide 233 additional propulsion systems for F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, the US Department of Defence said in a press release.

"United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $3,239,028,961… for the production and delivery of 233 [F135-PW] propulsion systems," the release said on Friday.

The Pratt & Whitney F135 turbofan engine powers all three variants of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, according to the supplier.

READ MORE: China's Next Move in Trade War Could Cripple US F-35 Jets Production — Scholar

56 of the propulsion systems are for the US Air Force, ten will go to the Navy, 24 to the Marine Corps, and the remainder to non-Defence and foreign military sales customers, the release added.