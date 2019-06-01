United Technologies Wins $3.2Bln to Deliver 233 More F-35 Propulsion Systems

"United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $3,239,028,961… for the production and delivery of 233 [F135-PW] propulsion systems," the release said on Friday.
56 of the propulsion systems are for the US Air Force, ten will go to the Navy, 24 to the Marine Corps, and the remainder to non-Defence and foreign military sales customers, the release added.
