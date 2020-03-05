Register
21:52 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing KC-46 Pegasus

    US to Sell Pegasus Tanker Jets to Israel, Allowing Its Fighters to Reach Iran's Territory

    © Wikipedia / Ken Fielding
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003051078486176-us-to-sell-pegasus-tanker-jets-to-israel-allowing-its-fighters-to-reach-irans-territory/

    Tel Aviv repeatedly threatened that it would take any necessary steps to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. In turn, Tehran repeatedly denied seeking to build them, despite declaring the destruction of Israel as one of its goals.

    The US State Department has greenlit the sale of eight KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft to Israel along with spare parts and supporting equipment for $2.4 billion. If the deal passes the US Congress, Tel Aviv can expect to receive its first jets in 2023.

    The State Department also noted that the aerial tankers will not only boost Israel's national security posture, but will also be of great help to the US itself.

    "[This sale] supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by allowing Israel to provide a redundant capability to U.S. assets within the region, potentially freeing US assets for use elsewhere during times of war", the State Department announced.

    Although US officials have claimed that the acquisition of KC-46A Pegasus tankers by Israel "will not alter the basic military balance in the region", the move will drastically boost Tel Aviv's ability to confront Iran on its territory.

    Currently, the top jet in Israeli hangars is the F-35I Adir, which is capable of traveling some 2,500 kilometres, with travel distance one way between Israel and Iran being around 1,800 kilometres. This means that the jet is limited in its ability to land strikes against Iran, such as its nuclear sites, unless it uses long-range missiles or has a back-up in the form of aerial tanker such as the KC-46A Pegasus (or external fuel tanks, which are still in development and can hinder F-35's stealth capabilities).

    An Israeli Air Force F-35 plane performs during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli F-35

    While Israel has several fuel tanker jets in its hangars, all of them are converted jets that were not originally designed for that purpose, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130H transport and civilian Boeing 707, which are 60-years old and have long been out of commission. Needless to say, these improvised aerial tankers have limited capabilities to survive in hostile airspace, unlike the new shiny KC-46A Pegasus, which will become the first jet of this type supplied by the US to Israel.

    In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed blue flag, held every two years.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israel Defence Forces to Establish New Directorate to Combat Iran Threat – Spokesman

    With them, Tel Aviv will actually have the capability to fulfil its threat of going at great lengths, literally, to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran, however, has repeatedly denied striving to acquire such weaponry, citing its incompatibility with the Islamic religion.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Compares Iran to Nazis, Warns Israel Will ‘Never Again Be Defenceless’ in Face of Enemies
    'War Games in the North': Is Israel Bracing for New Conflict Involving Syria, Lebanon & Iran?
    Iran Threatens ‘Crushing Response’ to Israel's ‘Stupid Moves’ After Warning From Tel Aviv
    Israel Defence Forces to Establish New Directorate to Combat Iran Threat – Spokesman
    Tags:
    tanker aircraft, aerial tanker, US, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse