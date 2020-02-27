US Pacific Fleet: US Navy P-8A Poseidon 'Lased' by Chinese Destroyer

The US Navy claims a P-8A Poseidon belonging to the service was hit with a laser fired by a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) destroyer last week while flying over international waters.

The February 27 release issued by the US Pacific Fleet's public affairs office reported that the laser that struck the maritime patrol aircraft some 380 miles west of Guam was "not visible to the naked eye," but was detected by a "sensor" onboard the Poseidon.

According to the service, the "unsafe and unprofessional" act was committed by PLAN destroyer 161 - which is a Type 052D destroyer.

“161” would be the Type 052D Destroyer ‘Hohhot’... pic.twitter.com/xj9zVT4DNn — E_V-Bomber (@EV200191) February 27, 2020

The US Pacific Fleet cited violations in the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and Memorandum of Understanding between the US Department of Defense and the Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China.

"Weapons-grade lasers could potentially cause serious harm to aircrew and mariners, as well as ship and aircraft systems," noted the service.

"Hohhot" - the Type 052D destroyer in question was commissioned with the PLAN on January 12, 2019, according to Naval News. The 7,500-ton vessel is meant to hold up to a 280-sailor crew and is considered to be the Chinese equivalent to the US' Aegis destroyers.

Several months ago, a Royal Australian Navy helicopter pilot was hit by a laser while conducting drills in the South China Sea during Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 - a two-month series of drills between Australian troops and service members from Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW