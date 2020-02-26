Pentagon to Hold Top-Secret Talks Next Week on ‘Sino-Russian Alignment’

"On March 3-4, 2020 the Defence Policy Board (DPB) will have classified discussions on national security implications related to Sino-Russian alignment," the notice said.
The top-secret talks will take place at the Pentagon, and the speakers will include senior intelligence community officers, Defence and Treasury Department officials, as well as experts, it added.
The participants will discuss their perspectives, views and insights and review classified information on relations between Russia and China, the notice said. They are also expected to provide recommendations to the Secretary of Defence.
