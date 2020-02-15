China to Continue Promoting Strategic Partnership With Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China will keep on strengthening the strategic cooperation with Russia and promoting their comprehensive partnership, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"China will further strengthen strategic coordination with Russia. Following the strategic guidance of our President [Xi Jinping] we will advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on all fronts," the foreign minister said at the Munich Security Conference.

This comes following the latest range of sanctions announced by the US against Russian and Chinese companies.

Earlier this week, Washington imposed sanctions on three Russian entities including the Bashkortostan-based Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise, the Tula-based Instrument Building Design Bureau, and the Moscow-region-based JSC Mashinostroyenia. According to the State Department, these companies were targeted in line with US measures to prevent the transfer of technologies that could be used to contribute to the development of nuclear, chemical, or bacteriological weapons or deliver such systems to Iran, Syria and North Korea.

The US sanctions also targeted six companies and one individual from China.

Washington said that the sanctions will remain in place for two years unless the secretary of state determines otherwise.