Register
19:36 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A 30mm GAU-8 Gatling Gun system gets secured during unscheduled maintenance, July 23, 2019, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Unscheduled maintenance occurs when discrepancies are discovered with A-10C Thunderbolt II weapon systems

    US’ DARPA Seeks Millions to Develop Unmanned Flying Gun

    US Air Force/Senior Airman Erick Requadt
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107834/46/1078344609.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002181078344642-us-darpa-seeks-millions-to-develop-unmanned-flying-gun/

    The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is requesting an additional $13 million in fiscal year 2021 to develop a missile capable of carrying guns and engaging multiple enemy targets.

    DARPA’s latest budget proposal under the Department of Defense revealed that the research agency is requesting $13.27 million to initiate a program which would merge an air-launched tactical range missile with a gun system.

    According to the budget proposal, the missile developed in the “Gunslinger” program would be capable of multi-mission support, including counter-insurgency operations, close air support and air-to-air engagements.

    While it’s unknown how large the missile would be, the description of the projectile implies that it may be a disposable, loitering munition that would remain airborne over a particular area while engaging with several enemy targets.

    “The metrics associated with this system include total range (which includes transit to target, loiter and engagement) and weapon system effectiveness,” the DARPA request read.

    The agency noted that the development of the missile system would require its vehicle concepts to meet certain “aerodynamic, propulsion and payload capacity” requirements for a “wide operational envelope.”

    With the requested $13.27 million in funding, DARPA plans to carry out three major tasks in fiscal year 2021: trade studies related to the “propulsion, munitions, sensors, GPS and communications” of the missile; the development of “higher fidelity modeling and simulation environment to support program concept of operations”; and conceptual design sizing and synthesis activities.

    The Drive highlighted that DARPA’s “Gunslinger” is separate from the US Navy and Marine Corps’ program of the same name, which dealt with a hostile fire detection and counter-fire systems.

    At the same time, the research agency regards the Air Force and Navy as its tentative transition partners in the project, according to the program description.

    Related:

    ‘Anti-Ship Budget Seriousness’: US Navy Buying Hundreds of Missiles to Take on China’s Fleet
    US Army Developing Night Vision Binoculars With Facial Recognition Tech
    US Army Expanding Stockpiles of Combat Equipment in Europe, Pacific
    US Army Testing New Fabric That Neutralizes Nerve Agents
    ‘Satanist’ US Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Distributing Bomb-Making Instructions
    Tags:
    missile, Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Defense Research Projects Agency (DARPA), DARPA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse