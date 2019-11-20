Register
23:12 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tundra. Taymyr Peninsula. File photo

    US Airmen Locked in Sub-Zero Freezers Overnight to Test Arctic Survival Gear

    © Sputnik / Ischenko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    To test a new arctic survival kit for the US Air Force’s F-35A stealth aircraft, a team of airmen were locked in a freezer for six hours at minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to simulate conditions of inland Alaska.

    Four unfortunate airmen were subjected to some of the worst mother nature has to offer when they were stuffed in a freezer for six hours earlier this month in an effort to simulate conditions an F-35 pilot might experience if they were downed or forced to eject somewhere in the Far North.

    According to Business Insider, the Eielson Air Force Base personnel lived up to their nicknames - The Icemen - when the service found out at the conclusion of the test that the two test freezers weren’t set at minus 20F and minus 40F like they were supposed to be, but a good deal colder: one was found at minus 65F and the other at minus 51F.

    "After realizing that the ambient room temperature was at minus 65 at the five-hour mark, I knew that we had accomplished far more than we originally set out to," said Tech. Sgt. Garret Wright of the Arctic Survival School, who headed the operation. "Wing leaders wanted a product that would keep pilots alive at minus 40, and although unplanned, the findings were clear that the sleep system could far surpass this goal."

    Lt. Col. James Christensen, a pilot and commander of the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson, who served as one of the test subjects, told Stars and Stripes Wednesday that while the kit wasn’t very comfortable, it would “enable pilots to survive for hours while awaiting rescue.”

    “However, I was never really warm or comfortable in that environment with this gear,” Christensen said. “I still had cold legs, feet and face, and the hands were a problem throughout the test. It will keep you alive, but not comfortable. Don’t touch anything metal at that temperature!”

    The kit includes a raft that can also be used as a shelter, wool mittens, hand warmers with a 12-hour lifespan, a space blanket, a Leatherman multitool, a small saw and a shovel, as well as flares and a survival beacon. The new pack had to be designed to fit underneath the pilot’s seat inside the stealth jet; the old one apparently couldn’t, as there’s only two-thirds of the space as under an F-16 Falcon seat, Wright noted.

    “By using all of the pilot cold weather clothing, plus the survival system and the one-man life raft, I could build a cocoon of warm air surrounding my body,” Christensen said.

    By April 2020, Eielson will be the home of two F-35A squadrons. Before the jets and their pilots could be transferred to the northern base, they had to undergo rigorous testing to ensure they could operate in the extreme cold, including landing in icy conditions and in air temperatures as low as minus 50F.

    Related:

    Videos: Plane Skids Off Snow-Covered Runway as Brutal Arctic Blast Hits Eastern US
    Climate Change Can ‘Make Russia Great Again’: Israeli Media Salivates Over Moscow’s Arctic Wealth
    Ice in Arctic Ocean’s Chukchi Sea Falls to Lowest Level Ever Recorded
    Tags:
    Arctic, testing, F-35A, survival, freezer, Eielson Air Force Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman during training for the open water swimming competitions in below 20 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk
    A Step Out of Comfort Zone: Opening of the Ice Water Swimming Season in Siberia
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse