NATO to Replace AWACS Aircraft Fleet by 2035 - Stoltenberg

"The fleet of NATO AWACS aircraft has been our eyes in the skies, supporting our airborne operations for decades", Stoltenberg told the NATO-Industry forum in Washington. "We are planning for its replacement in 2035, which will include many of the technologies we are talking about today, such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and big data".
Stoltenberg praised the AWACS contribution to patrolling the US skies after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as for its role in the operations in Afghanistan and the Daesh* terror group.
#NATO AWACS has been our eyes in the sky, supporting our airborne operations for decades. We’re planning for its replacement in 2035. Which will include many of the technologies we're talking about today, such as autonomous systems, AI and Big Data - @jensstoltenberg pic.twitter.com/tivFgQ3BgW— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) November 14, 2019
Stoltenberg also said that NATO members have agreed to invest at least 20 percent of their increasing military budgets in research and development and new equipment, with more than half of them already meeting that commitment.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)