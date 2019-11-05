Cyberattack Targets Spanish Media Companies

A ransomware virus attack normally locks an infected computer or network of computers until payment is made, which the hacker usually demands to be sent in the form of cryptocurrency.

Spain’s National Security Department website announced on Monday that a virus attack targeted a number of Spanish companies, including the Cadena SER radio network, a chain of local and countryside radio stations. The cyberattack has affected local SER broadcasts, but has not affected its national output.

“We have been recommended not to work on our computers in a network environment,” Reuters quoted a source at the station.

The Spanish National Security Department has not identified additional victims of the reported ransomware attack.

Everis, a Spanish IT company, reportedly was also targeted in the cyberattack, after which it informed employees to turn off computer devices before sending them home. A spokesperson for the company has refused to comment about the claims, according to Reuters.

Spain’s National Security Department published a warning about the ongoing ransomware attack and recommended preventive measures for users to follow.

“Among the recommended measures which several companies and organizations are carrying out, is to disconnect from networks that equipment that does not have the latest updates to prevent new infections,” a Security Department announcement read.