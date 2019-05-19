Instagram Hackers Forum Gets Hacked by Other Hackers

Hackers hacked the OGUSERS forum and published its database in another hacker forum, the administration announced on the forum itself on Tuesday.

OGUSERS, also known as OGU by its members, is a marketplace forum ostensibly launched to trade “OG” usernames, as in: unique, short, and rare usernames, and is also notoriously known to be a forum for hackers who specialize in breaking into other people’s accounts, taking control of them, and then selling them with prices ranging up to $5,000. Members of the forum were also apparently involved in a technique called SIM swapping to hijack people’s phone numbers.

“It appears someone was able to breach the server through a custom plugin in the forum software and get access to an old backup dating December 26, 2018,” the administrator, who goes by Ace, wrote. “I do understand everyone's frustration and I am deeply sorry this has all happened recently. You must realize other sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Dropbox, Forums you have used in the past, and many more have been breached at least once. People are targeting the site 365 days a year,” the administrator added.

Another hacker, nicknamed Omnipotent, announced the hack in another forum called Raidforums. The hacked data includes OGUSERS usernames, passwords hashed with the MD5 algorithm, emails, IP addresses, source code, website data, and private messages.

“It's like a nuke dropped on the site,” a OGUSERS member told Vice Motherboard. According to the member, people are quitting the site, worried that authorities have their data, or that others will now hack their accounts.