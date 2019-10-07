Russia to Fulfill Contracts for Weapons Delivery to Iraq - Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Baghdad for his first visit in five years, at a time when the nation is dealing with mass protests against corruption and social problems.

Russia will fulfil contracts for weapons delivery to Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated after talks with counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim.

"We have a common opinion on the need to implement the decisions of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which took place in April, and we will also fulfil existing contracts for the supply of Russian military goods to Iraq", he said.

Before the visit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would meet with the national leadership in Baghdad and the authorities of the Kurdish autonomous region in Erbil.

According to the diplomat, the visit would see special attention paid to efforts to boost cooperation in combating international terrorism and the spread of religious extremism.

Bilateral relations are also on the agenda, including cooperation in the energy sector and humanitarian ties.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW