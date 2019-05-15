Iraq Yet to Make Decision on Purchase of S-400 From Russia - Ambassador

"As for S-400, there is no contract yet", the ambassador said at a press conference held at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, when asked at what stage the situation with the deliveries of S-400s were.
"There is no information that there are talks or that talks are at a particular stage… If the government decides to buy these systems, it will be Iraq's sovereign affair and will depend on its needs", Hadi added.
When asked about Washington's possible moves to hinder the purchase, the envoy said that there are "relevant diplomatic channels" to solve this kind of issue with the Americans.
In February, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari told Sputnik that Iraq was negotiating the purchase of S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia, but possible US sanctions could be an obstacle to doing so. Meanwhile, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert announced that the United States had informed governments around the world, including Iraq, of possible consequences under the US Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).
The article has been corrected as the quote of the Iraqi ambassador was initially mistranslated.
