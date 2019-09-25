Register
23:58 GMT +325 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, Oct. 16, 2014

    US Navy Hits 80% Super Hornet Readiness Goals Ahead of Schedule

    © Photo : US Department of Defense / John Philip Wagner Jr.
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    204
    Subscribe

    US Navy officials announced Tuesday the mission-capable (MC) rate of the service’s mainstay aircraft, the F/A-18 Hornet in its many variants, had been brought up to 80%, just days ahead of schedule.

    "This has been a year of results for Naval aviation," Vice Adm. DeWolfe H. Miller, the head of the Naval Air Force, said in a Tuesday press release. "I am incredibly proud of our sailors, civilian teammates and industry partners.”

    In September 2018, then-US Secretary of Defense James Mattis ordered the Air Force and Navy to improve the dismal combat readiness rates for their primary aircraft by the end of the fiscal year. That deadline is September 30, and the Navy’s F/A-18 fleet is more ready than ever.

    Mattis’ order concerned the US Air Force’s F-16 and F-22 aircraft, the Navy’s F/A-18s and the F-35s operated by both services. 

    “For change to be effective and efficient, we must focus on meeting our most critical priorities first,” Mattis wrote in the September 2018 memo, Defense News reported at the time.

    After nearly a decade of "regularly maintaining between 250-260 [mission-capable] F/A-18s, the Navy is now sustaining over 320 MC Super Hornets and surged to attain service goals of 341 MC Super Hornet and 93 MC Growler aircraft this month," the release said. At the time of Mattis’ order, their readiness stood at roughly 50%, Defense News noted.

    "They developed and implemented the [Naval Sustainment System] and then drove readiness numbers that haven't been seen in over a decade," Miller said. "Their results are incredible, and their passion for improvement is inspirational."

    The Navy has operated the McDonnell Douglas F-18 since 1984 alongside other carrier-based aircraft, but in the 2000s moved to make the Hornet its primary carrier aircraft, upgrading it to replace jets with specialized roles like the EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare plane and the ship-hunting S-3 Viking, which were replaced by the EA-18G Growler and new weaponry for the E and F variants of the F/A-18, dubbed the Super Hornet.

    The press release makes no mention of the F-35, of which the Navy operates both the B version, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and the C version, specifically catered to the rough life of aircraft carrier launches and arrested landings.

    However, Sputnik reported earlier this month that the Air Force did not expect to meet the MC improvement goals for its F-35s or F-22s in time.

    “We won’t make it, but the data behind the facts is we’re actually having pretty good success,” Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, the US Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for operations, said at the 2019 Defense News conference hosted by the outlet. He noted the planes’ specialized stealth coating, which requires careful maintenance, as one reason for the shortcoming.

    Related:

    ‘Latest and Greatest Stealth’ F/A-18 Super Hornet Features Only ‘Minor’ Changes
    WATCH: F-18 Conducts Low-Altitude Flyby Over Fishermens’ Heads
    NATO F-18 Fighter Jet Chased Away From Russian Defence Minister's Plane Over Baltic Sea - MoD
    Tags:
    naval aviation, James Mattis, achieved goals, combat readiness, US Navy, Boeing EA-18G Growler, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse