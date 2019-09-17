Register
16:06 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia

    Russia Finds Aircraft to Succeed 5th Gen Su-57 Stealth Fighter

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Under development since 2012, the 20+ tonne stealthy flying wing design began rigorous military testing earlier this year.

    The Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik heavy unmanned combat aerial vehicle may one day become a full-fledged replacement for all sorts of combat aircraft, including the latest generation of Russian fighter jets, Izvestia has reported, citing the military and a military aircraft specialist monitoring recent trends.

    A spokesperson from Russia’s defence ministry told the newspaper that the aerospace forces planned to create a detachment of Okhotniks in the western and southern military districts by 2024.

    The stealthy UAVs, which feature composite materials and stealth coatings, have been designed to slip past enemy radar systems with an arsenal of up to 2.8 tonnes of arms, including cruise missiles, precision bombs, and air-to-air weapons, onboard, replacing manned aircraft entirely in particularly dangerous situations.

    The defence ministry began flight testing the Okhotnik in August.

    “At its core, the Okhotnik is a drone for a major war,” Anton Lavrov, a military observer specialising in military aircraft, explained.

    According to the analyst, the S-70 was specifically designed to be used to break through dense air defences, including the most modern anti-aircraft missile systems and even enemy fighters. “The rest of our strike systems presently being developed by our military industries are not suitable for use in breaking through air defences and operating against serious adversaries,” Lavrov explained.

    In other words, the Okhotnik can genuinely become a full-fledged replacement for combat aircraft in some situations, the analyst believes.

    Replace or Complement?

    Of course, the idea of the drone ‘replacing’ fighters may be bit of an overstatement. Last month, Russia’s defence ministry released footage of the Okhotnik operating alongside a Su-30SM fighter jet, with reports going back to at least 2017 indicating that the Okhotnik was being designed from early on to fly alongside the Su-57, and to enjoy electronic connectivity and data sharing capabilities. In other words, the S-30 may become an autonomous ‘wingman’, rather than a full-fledged ‘replacement’ for manned designs, at least in the coming decades.

    The Pentagon is known to be working on a similar initiative. Earlier this year, officials revealed that both Lockheed Martin and Boeing were looking to incorporate drones as ‘sidekicks’ to its F-35 and F-15EX fighters under the so-called ‘Skyborg’ programme.

    China reportedly has a similar programme in the works with its LJ-1 robotic wingman design, with that drone also said to be capable of being used as an explosive-packed kamikaze.

    Related:

    Erdogan Not Ruling Out Purchasing Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters Instead of US F-35 Jets
    Erdogan Says Ankara in Talks With Moscow Over Delivery of Su-57 Fighters to Turkey
    Russia Hopes Su-35 and Su-57 Could Interest Turkey Amid F-35 Row With US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse