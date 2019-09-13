Photo: Brit Plane Spotters Stunned by B-2 Stealth Bomber Flying Just Overhead

One of the most secretive and expensive planes ever built - the B-2 Stealth Bomber- was pictured on Wednesday at the Royal Air Force Fairford base in Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom.

According to Fox News, citing eyewitnesses, the aircraft were photographed returning from a training exercise in Iceland.

"They come down pretty low and are pretty loud. I thought I would opt for a different approach by getting the other spotters in the photo", one of the eyewitnesses said, cited by Fox News.

I believe only 3-10 ever built -Can't be seen at night -



Northrop Grumman B-2 Stealth Bomber comes in to land at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire Sept 11th.

Plane spotters in UK left in awe at world's most expensive & secretive plane as it soared 60 ft over their heads.

​According to the media report, the B-2 bombers and support personnel are from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and were on a short deployment mission in the UK to support routine NATO drills in Europe.

In August, the US European Command (EUCOM) said that the Pentagon had deployed B-2 nuclear-capable stealth bombers along with airmen and equipment to England to help the US Air Force exercise the RAF's Fairford base as its “forward operating location for bombers”.

The B-2 bomber is a multi-role weapon capable of firing both conventional and nuclear munitions. Its stealth characteristics make it difficult to detect with conventional infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual and radar systems, according to the US Air Force. The aircraft can fly approximately 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometers) without refueling. Each of the cutting-edge military aircraft costs US taxpayers some $2.1 billion.