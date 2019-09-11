Register
20:41 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian army soldiers keep watch at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)

    India Set to Carry Out Biggest War Games Near China Border

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    122
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is set to launch its biggest war games in disputed Arunachal Pradesh, near the Chinese border.

    The exercise, involving around 15,000 soldiers, including air force personnel, is most likely to coincide with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India in October for bilateral dialogue on a range of issues, including the border dispute.

    The exercise will also serve as a launching ground for Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) by the Indian Army’s 17 Mountain Corps.

    IBG is a brand new war-fighting concept that includes a cross-border strike capability mooted by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat last December. The exercise will be carried out at an altitude of 10,000-feet in the presence of General Rawat, along with other top commanders of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army.

    In 2005, India and China signed an agreement discouraging each other from holding exercise in the region involving more than 15,000 troops.

    "As part of the war games, the troops of the Tezpur-based 4 Corps will be deployed at a high altitude location to defend their 'territory' while a brigade-sized force (over 2,500 troops) of the 17 Mountain Strike Corps would be airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to 'launch an offensive' against them", top Indian Army sources told the news agency ANI.

    India’s war doctrine emphasises that all forces deployed along the Chinese border shall be self-contained in all aspects and capable of fighting in isolation. “Strike formations shall be suitably mobilised, postured and acclimatised for rapid application”, it adds.

    India and China share a nearly 4,000 km border and, aside from the middle sector, most of the region has a disputed border, including Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet.

    The recent border tension started in August this year when New Delhi declared Ladakh a separate administrative territory.

    China expressed serious concern over this and asked India to restore the status of Ladakh, which India politely declined, claiming the decision does not have any impact on the status of the Line of Actual Control - a loose demarcation that separates the two Asian giants.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cancelled his visit to New Delhi, scheduled for 9 September, where he was supposed to hold special representative talks on the boundary question.

    Related:

    India Favours Stable Relations With China After Beijing Criticises Kashmir Move
    India Deploys Elite Commando Unit for Railway Projects near Kashmir and China Border
    India’s Relations with China Complex, But Have a 'Great Future'- Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse