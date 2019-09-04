Register
20:45 GMT +304 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    Arunachal Lawmaker Alleges Chinese Troops Built Bridge in Indian Territory - Reports

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A state legislator has accused Chinese troops of having constructed a wooden footbridge across a rivulet in the country’s north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, approximately 60 to 70 km inside Indian territory, media reports said.

    Tapir Gao, a member of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shared a video showing a bridge over the rivulet Doimru Nullah in the state’s Anjaw district. It has allegedly been built 25 km from Chaglagam village, about 70 km from the Sino-India border.

    Media reports quoted him as saying that the video was recorded by a BJP activist in August while accompanying Indian Army soldiers in the area.

    Gao claimed that the McMahon Line, the international boundary between India and China in the northeast, is approximately 100 kilometres from Chaglagam village.

    ​The BJP lawmaker said that he was confident about the army and the government looking into the matter.

    Indian Army sources said they were verifying details about the footbridge that the lawmaker from Arunachal Pradesh has reported about.

    Maintaining that such bridges are built by India also to facilitate smooth movement across difficult terrain, army sources said there is no permanent presence of Chinese troops in areas which India sees as its own territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

    China has never accepted India’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh, insisting that it is a part of southern Tibet, which it controls.

    Since the 1962 Sino-India War, New Delhi and Beijing have had differing perceptions about the McMahon Line, the international boundary between India and China in the northeast, and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled areas in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

    The BJP lawmaker’s statement came just as India and China called off a proposed visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi to attend the 22nd meeting of special representatives to resolve the protracted boundary dispute between both countries.

    During Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s recent visit to Beijing, China raised objections to India withdrawing the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir nearly seven decades ago.

    China was particularly concerned over New Delhi declaring Ladakh a federal administrative region by revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

    Jaishankar assured China that it need not be concerned about internal decisions taken by India.

    Foreign Minister Wang was expected to visit New Delhi on 9 September for a meeting with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to discuss the boundary question and the agenda for the forthcoming second “informal summit” between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in India.

    Tags:
    land, dispute, water, bridge, Chinese army, China, Arunachal Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse