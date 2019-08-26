‘Fully Functional’ F-16 Fighter Jet For Sale in Florida

Jet Lease, an aircraft rental service in Palm Beach County, Florida, is selling a “fully functioning” F-16 A/B Fighting Falcon fighter jet for $8.5 million, according to Military.com.

The aircraft, built in 1980, was purchased from Jordan and can reach speeds as high as 1,357 mph.

It can also climb 62,000 feet per minute. The aircraft has been upgraded with night-vision compatible helmets and GPS-controlled weapons, according to a brochure on Jet Lease’s website. The jet has already logged 6,000 flight hours.

According to the Drive, the Florida company purchased dozens of F-16s from NATO allies in Europe, including Belgium and the Netherlands, between 2008 and 2017 and has sold some of their older F-16s.

Buyers who purchase the combat aircraft must comply with International Traffic in Arms Regulations, US laws that control the export of defense and military technologies, according to the Drive. The aircraft is thus likely to be purchased by defense contractors or air service providers that conduct tests for the Pentagon, for example.

According to Lockheed Martin, the F-16 Fighting Falcon “remains the world’s most successful, combat-proven multirole fighter.” The US aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company also notes on its website that around 3,000 F-16s are in service in 25 countries today.

Jet Lease did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.