At Least One Person Killed After Pakistan and India Exchange Heavy Firing, Shelling across LoC

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid existing bitterness since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Indian and Pakistani troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have exchanged heavy firing and shelling with mortars. An Indian official confirmed one soldier was killed and four others injured in the firing on Tuesday.

According to an Indian Army official, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch District (Jammu and Kashmir) at about 11:00 a.m. local time.

"Pakistan is firing small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly", the official added.

On Monday, Pakistan claimed a seven-year old boy, identified as Saddam, was killed by unprovoked firing of Indian forces at the LoC in Abbaspur Sector.

The LoC is a nearly 450-mile long geographical boundary that divides the Jammu and Kashmir region in two, with one part administered by India and one by Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, also summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the "continuous ceasefire violations by India at Hot Spring Chirikot sectors of the LoC that resulted in the killing of two elderly civilians and injuring one kid”.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Indian Army "targeted civil population with mortars and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles in Hot Spring Sector along LoC".

Last week, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned an Indian diplomat three times following massive firing along the border that it alleged to have killed more than 10 people including soldiers from both sides.

The recent tension between the two nuclear-armed nations erupted after the Parliament of India on 5 August voted to amend the Indian Constitution, formally ending the state's autonomous status under Article 370 and converting it into two separate union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier in February this year, the two South Asian arch-rivals reached a near war-like situation after the Indian Air Force launched an aerial strike in the Balakot region inside Pakistan and claimed to have destroyed alleged terror camps purportedly operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed.