Trump Conveys to Modi Importance of Reducing India-Pakistan Tensions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump emphasized in a telephone conversation with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss regional developments and the United States-India strategic partnership", the White House said. "The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region".

Trump and Modi also discussed strengthening economic ties between the two countries through increased trade, the readout continued, adding that the two leaders "look forward to meeting again soon".

India has revoked the special status of the part of Kashmir under its control despite regional opposition. Pakistan, which administers a portion of the disputed Muslim-majority region, vowed to do what it takes to protect Kashmiris.

During his 30-minute talks with Trump, Modi also expressed the hope that the Indian and US commerce officials would meet "at an early date" to discuss outlooks for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade.

Relations between India and Pakistan have traditionally been tense over competing claims to parts of the Kashmir region since the countries gained independence from the British Empire in 1947.

The strife escalated after a deadly attack in Kashmir on 14 February, when a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked an Indian security convoy, killing over 40 personnel. The Indian Air Force retaliated by an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pakistani side of Kashmir.