Polish FM Expects US to Increase Military Presence in Poland to 'Deter Russia' - Reports

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell criticised Berlin's defence spending, while supporting Donald Trump's idea of moving US troops from Germany to Poland.

Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has stated as quoted by the broadcaster Polsat that the deployment of the US military to Poland would benefit more in deterring Russia than sending the troops to western Europe.

"The presence of US forces in Poland is playing a very important, deterrent role, much more important than their presence in the West. Russia will think twice before resorting to military means if it sees international forces, especially US ones, in Poland", Mr Czaputowicz said.

The senior official expressed hope that the US would specify the country's plans on moving its troops from western Europe during Trump's upcoming visit to Poland.

Trump earlier suggested increasing the US military contingent in Poland by 2,000 at the expense of those forces stationed in Germany. Responding to Trump's suggestion, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that Warsaw would provide the United States with six locations, mainly on the country's eastern border, to house additional troops.

Russia, for its part, has said that it would reinforce its troops on the country's western border.