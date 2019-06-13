Register
03:30 GMT +313 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland

    Trump Says Poland to Build Facility for 1,000 US Troops, Promises to Pay a Visit

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Poland will build a military facility at no cost to the US government to support the presence of 1,000 American troops, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

    "Poland will soon provide basing and infrastructure to support the military presence of about 1,000 American troops," Trump said. "The Polish government will build these projects at no cost to the United States."

    Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the United States’ military presence in Poland will hopefully be expanded with respect to the number of troops and infrastructure.

    "There will be more American troops in Poland, and it is going to be enhanced cooperation, it is going to be an enduring presence, which, hopefully, will increase gradually in terms of the number of troops and also in terms of infrastructure," Duda said.

    F-35A
    CC0
    Poland Wants to Buy F-35s if US Ejects Turkey from Program – Reports
    LNG, Civil Nuclear Cooperation Deals

    The United States and Poland signed an agreement to supply 2 billion cubic meters of American liquified natural gas (LNG) to European countries, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a joint press conference at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

    "Today, our nations just signed a contract for an additional 2 billion cubic meters [of LNG] worth approximately $8 billion," Trump said.

    Trump also expressed Washington's support for Poland's Baltic Pipe project, saying it would "help European countries diversify energy sources."

    He also said the two countries signed a bilateral agreement on civil nuclear cooperation.

    Visa Waiver Program Entry

    US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Poland on meeting the criteria for entering the Visa Waiver Program and said the country could be included into the program in three months.

    "I also want to congratulate Poland on its progress on meeting US criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program," Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

    US Army soldiers take part in an annual military parade celebrating Polish Army Day in Warsaw, Poland
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Warsaw, Washington Decide to Increase Number of US Troops in Poland - Polish Defence Minister
    Asked when Poland could join the Visa Waiver Program, Trump said, "We will be making that decision in the next, probably, 90 days."

    Trump also told reporters that he was seriously considering visiting Poland in September.

    "We are looking very seriously [about] going back to Poland, and I don't know what President has in store for us, but we are thinking about going back sometime in September," Trump said after his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Duda said all of Poland hopes Trump will visit in September.

    Related:

    US Envoy to Poland Lambasted Over 'Provocation' for Wishing Happy Passover
    Warsaw, Washington Decide to Increase Number of US Troops in Poland - Official
    At Least 3 People Injured as US Military Truck Catches Fire in Poland – Reports
    NATO to Pay for New US Armor Depot in Poland
    US Could Reach Deal With Poland on American Military Base Within 1 Year - DoD
    Tags:
    LNG, military, Donald Trump, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse