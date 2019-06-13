Trump Says Poland to Build Facility for 1,000 US Troops, Promises to Pay a Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Poland will build a military facility at no cost to the US government to support the presence of 1,000 American troops, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

"Poland will soon provide basing and infrastructure to support the military presence of about 1,000 American troops," Trump said. "The Polish government will build these projects at no cost to the United States."

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the United States’ military presence in Poland will hopefully be expanded with respect to the number of troops and infrastructure.

"There will be more American troops in Poland, and it is going to be enhanced cooperation, it is going to be an enduring presence, which, hopefully, will increase gradually in terms of the number of troops and also in terms of infrastructure," Duda said.

The United States and Poland signed an agreement to supply 2 billion cubic meters of American liquified natural gas (LNG) to European countries, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a joint press conference at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"Today, our nations just signed a contract for an additional 2 billion cubic meters [of LNG] worth approximately $8 billion," Trump said.

Trump also expressed Washington's support for Poland's Baltic Pipe project, saying it would "help European countries diversify energy sources."

He also said the two countries signed a bilateral agreement on civil nuclear cooperation.

Visa Waiver Program Entry

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Poland on meeting the criteria for entering the Visa Waiver Program and said the country could be included into the program in three months.

"I also want to congratulate Poland on its progress on meeting US criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program," Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Asked when Poland could join the Visa Waiver Program, Trump said, "We will be making that decision in the next, probably, 90 days."

Trump also told reporters that he was seriously considering visiting Poland in September.

"We are looking very seriously [about] going back to Poland, and I don't know what President has in store for us, but we are thinking about going back sometime in September," Trump said after his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Duda said all of Poland hopes Trump will visit in September.