Moscow has just finished shipping the first S-400 air defence systems to Turkey despite pressure from Washington on Ankara to abandon the deal and buy Patriot missile systems instead.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, US President Donald Trump Said that he does not blame Turkey for buying the Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

"I don’t blame turkey because there are a lot of circumstances," Trump said when asked about the S-400 purchase.

The US president also said that Washington could easily sell the F-35 jet fighters that meant to be delivered to Turkey.

The US has threatened to impose sanctions against Turkey for purchasing Russian missile defence systems and suspended deliveries of F-35 jets to Turkey.

The US initially pressured Ankara to drop the deal, but then asked it to stop short of making the systems operational, but Turkey has rejected the American calls, despite Washington's threats.

The statement comes just days after Russia finished shipping the first batch of S-400 air defence systems to Turkey under a contract that was signed back in December 2017.