Register
21:09 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Navy ships

    India Set to Monitor Chinese Ships’ Movements from Mozambique

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michael Scalet / The mighty Indian Navy!! [DSCF2721]
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Further strengthening its dominant position in the Indian Ocean Region, India is set to sign a crucial agreement which will enable it to do round-the-clock monitoring of ships passing through the ocean's waters. The Indian Navy has already said that China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean is a major challenge for India.

    Ahead of undertaking a three-day visit to the southern African country of Mozambique, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the two countries will sign agreements in the fields of "exclusive economic zone surveillance, sharing of white shipping information and hydrography".

    Under the white shipping information agreement, India can receive relevant advance information on the identity and movement of commercial non-military merchant vessels.

    But this information will come in handy for tracking Chinese movements. In the past, China has claimed to have deployed its guided missile destroyers, submarines, and frigates for anti-piracy missions.

    Nevertheless, the Indian Navy has been working with several countries in the region to achieve complete Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) by setting up or exchanging information through radar stations and surveillance systems in more than a dozen countries.

    The two agreements will also strengthen the Indian Navy in terms of being able to secure the seas from pirates.

    The visit, commencing on 28 July, will push India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, which has been initiated to lead maritime security and stability.

    Singh has said that the signing of these agreements will further strengthen and expand bilateral defence cooperation with the southeast African country, bordered by the Indian Ocean to the east.

    A day after a Chinese white paper on defence spoke of increasing the expenditure on their navy, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday China’s focus on its naval forces is “nothing new” and that the Indian Navy has to watch how it can match China's “intent”, given its limited budget and resources.

    The Chinese white paper notes: "The PLA actively promotes international security and military cooperation and refines relevant mechanisms for protecting China’s overseas interests. To address deficiencies in overseas operations and support, it builds far seas forces, develops overseas logistical facilities, and enhances capabilities in accomplishing diversified military tasks".

    The Indian Navy has already admitted on several occasions that China's growing presence in the northern part of the Indian Ocean is a major challenge for India, but New Delhi is keeping a close eye on the deployment of Chinese ships and submarines in the region.

    Related:

    Indian Navy Increases Vigil as China Deploys Nuclear Submarine in Pak Waters
    Indian Navy to Hold Advanced Exercises From Malacca Straits to South China Sea
    Quad Partners Will Not Defend India Against China - Indian Navy Chief
    Tags:
    Gulf of Aden, PLA, warships, Africa, Indian Ocean, China, Mozambique, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse