Register
18:46 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-16

    'Americans Forced Us to Buy F-16s' – Bulgarian Political Scientist

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    325

    Bulgaria was compelled to choose the F-16 because of its dependence on the United States, said Bulgarian political analyst Andrei Raichev, an author focusing on social studies.

    According to Raichev, Bulgaria has practically no armed forces of its own, so it needs to rely on the United States for its national security.

    “Generally, they forced us to do it. <...> Bulgaria has no army, literally. Bulgaria does not have its own forces to defend itself with. We are protected by the United States of America. That is a fact. Therefore, their say is the word”, the political analyst said on the national television channel bTV, adding that the United States “is losing its prestige in this whole story”.

    Raichev also expressed the opinion that at the moment everyone – including the defence minister and prime minister, who are in favour of purchasing the F-16s, and the president of the country, who criticises the terms of the deal – are trying to preserve their dignity, since Bulgaria, in any case, will have to sign contracts for the purchase of the aircraft, armaments, and equipment.

    Antoaneta Hristova, a professor of political psychology who disagrees with Raichev, said that Bulgaria is making its choice should first of all be guided by its membership in NATO and not by the jet fighters’ price.

    “The first thing is the value priority, and the second one is the price-quality ratio”, Hristova said.

    The professor also believes that Bulgaria did not choose the Swedish Gripen because Sweden is not a member of NATO and is under the influence of Russia.

    “And let's not forget why Sweden is not in NATO. Because there is influence from Russia, and the reason is that it (Sweden) must maintain a balance”, Hristova concluded.

    Earlier, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev vetoed a draft for the ratification of the F-16 deal. The second vote in the National Assembly (parliament) will be held on Friday. However, some members in the governing party Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria believe that it will be possible to easily overcome the presidential veto.

    The price for eight fighters is almost $1.26 billion. The first six aircraft will be delivered by 2023, and two more in the first three months of 2024.

    In Bulgaria, there are four bases for the joint use of NATO countries: the Bezmer and Graf Ignatievo Air Bases, as well as the Novo Selo Training Area and the military depot in Aytos. According to former US Ambassador to Bulgaria Marcie Ries, the United States has invested over $60 million in infrastructure and renovation for these facilities as part of a defence cooperation agreement between the countries.

    Opponents of the F-16 deal – the Volya and Attack parties – have often stated that the United States, which is using these bases for free, could have donated jet fighters to Bulgaria.

    Tags:
    NATO, F-16, Bulgaria, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse