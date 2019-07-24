China Says US Military Strategy Undermines Strategic Stability

China said in its national defence white paper that US military strategy undermines strategic stability. It also reads that the global military competition is intensifying, as the United States seeks absolute dominance while Russia pursues military reforms.

Washington announced earlier this year it was departing the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was drawn up in 1987 to address the crisis created by the US stationing of Pershing II missiles in Western Europe, claiming Russia had violated its terms and beginning the six-month departure process. Moscow has denied the claims. However, the Pentagon has had several weapons that violate the range limits set by the INF in development for years and planned to test those weapons in 2019.

In the white paper, Beijing said it is not planning to take part in arms race and that it will keep its nuclear arsenal at minimum sufficient level. It also says that China stands for complete ban on nuclear weapons.