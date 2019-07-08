One Injured in Heavy Exchange of Fire Between India and Pakistan Near LoC

New Delhi (Sputnik): A heavy exchange of fire occurred between India and Pakistan on Monday, along the Line of Control (LoC) which divides the two neighbours in the Jammu and Kashmir region, leaving at least one person injured. It was the second major ceasefire violation between the two armies since 6 July.

Officials say the two armies targeted each other's forward posts and villages, along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of the district.

The injured civilian identified as Ram Saroop, a resident of Kalsian Village of Nowshera, was hit by mortar shell fragments.

On Saturday night, the ceasefire violation in Nowshera occurred after Pakistani forces reportedly initiated fire with small arms and followed with mortar shelling, this comes after more than a month-long lull in violence at the border. Two soldiers suffered serious injuries in the incident, an Indian army official said on Sunday.

The recent shooting at the border started after a blast on 3 July in the border area between India and Pakistan, just a few metres away from the LoC in which five Pakistani soldiers lost their lives.

Pakistan's military then stated that the incident was proof that India was a state-sponsor of terrorism, and was in violation of the bilateral ceasefire agreement and international rules.

India accuses Pakistan of having violated the ceasefire agreement over 1,248 times in 2019 alone.

In 2003, the two neighbours signed a ceasefire agreement at the LoC, then billed as the biggest confidence building measure (CBM) between them.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of the Indian Army Ranbir Singh on Sunday said, that “gaps along the LoC have been filled and the Indian Army is fully trained and equipped to take on any challenges or any contingency that may arise”.

On 26 February, India accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven to terrorists and launched a retaliatory airstrike on a suspected Jaish-e Mohammad training camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

Some Indian ministers claimed that about 300 terrorists were killed in that attack, and a number of their facilities destroyed. The following day, Pakistan retaliated by shooting down one Indian fighter jet, initiating a dogfight in which a Pakistani F-16 was lost.