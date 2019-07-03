Pakistan Accuses India of 'State Sponsored' Terrorism as Five Soldiers Killed in Blast Near Border

The blast occurred in Barnala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, at Jhumb Sector just a few metres away from the Line of Control, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations.

Five soldiers of the Pakistani Army were killed and one injured in an explosion on Wednesday in the border area between India and Pakistan just a few metres away from the Line of Control.

The victims have been identified as Naik Sher Zaman, Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyib, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

The ISRP reported that the nature of the blast is currently being investigated.

The Pakistani Army media wing has stated that the incident was proof that India was a state-sponsor of terrorism, and was in violation of the bilateral ceasefire agreement and international rules.

India and Pakistan have long been locked in an unresolved conflict following the 1947 partition of British India.

The tensions spiralled this year after an attack allegedly claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad on a convoy of Indian military personnel in Pulwama on 14 February.

India accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven for terrorists and retaliated by launching an airstrike on a suspected Jaish-e Mohammad training camp in Balakot, Pakistan on 26 February. India later claimed that 300 terrorists were killed in that attack and a number of their facilities destroyed.