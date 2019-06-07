Russia Didn’t Receive Request for S-400 Air Defence Systems From Iran - Deputy Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia has not received any requests from Iran for delivering its S-400 air defence systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Friday.

"No," Borisov said when asked whether Moscow had received a relevant request from Iran.

"Let them continue spreading [fake news]," Borisov said when asked to comment on the media speculations.

"Everything goes as it goes," the minister commented on cooperation between Russia and Iran.

In late-May, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Russia had refused to sell Iran its S-400 air defence systems. According to the agency, Russia explained its decision by saying that such a move would escalate tensions in the region.

Commenting on the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not have information about the alleged refusal.

The report came as tensions between the US and Iran reached a new level in May, when the US imposed more anti-Iranian sanctions and sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a squadron of B-52 bombers, and Patriot interceptors to the Middle East to grapple with what Washington describes as a threat emanating from Iran.