Moscow BREAKS SILENCE on Claim of Russia's Alleged Refusal to Sell S-400 to Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday he did not have information that Russia had allegedly refused to supply S-400 air defence systems to Iran.

“I do not have such information,” Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

He called for careful verification of such reports.

“We must be very careful about information,” Peskov said.

Bloomberg on Thursday reported citing two sources that Russia had allegedly rejected Iran's request to buy S-400 systems. A source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday that Tehran and Moscow were currently not discussing S-400 supplies to Iran.

The report by Bloomberg comes after US-Iran tensions spiralled earlier this month, when Washington imposed extra sanctions on Tehran and sent an aircraft carrier strike group, as well as B-52 bombers and Patriot interceptors to the Middle East. The US described its move as an attempt to respond to "a threat emanating from Iran".

Iran, for its part, said it would partially suspend its commitments under the nuclear deal, and set a 60-day deadline for the five remaining signatories to the agreement so that they guarantee the protection of Iranian interests. Otherwise, Tehran said, it would resume uranium enrichment at higher levels.