Turkish Troops Learning in Russia to Operate S-400 Despite US Threats - Minister

"A group of our military has been sent to Russia in order to learn operating S-400s and they have already started their studies", Akar said, as quoted by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.
The statement comes after NBC News reported that Washington had requested Turkey reject the deal with Moscow by the end of the first week of June, warning there would be negative consequences, including sanctions.
READ MORE: Turkey RULES OUT Russian-Made S-400 Integration With NATO Infrastructure
Washington has threatened Ankara with sanctions for its planned acquisition of S-400s and has repeatedly said it may delay or cancel the process of selling its F-35 aircraft to Turkey. Ankara, in its turn, has said that purchase of military equipment is its sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans.
All comments
Show new comments (0)