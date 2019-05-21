Register
10:27 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    One of the seven Danish F-16 fighter jets takes off from military airport Flyvestation Skrydstrup in Jutland, Denmark (File)

    Denmark Threatens Russia With Fighter Jets in 'Low-Tension' Arctic

    © AP Photo / Janus Engel
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    While stressing his intention of keeping the Arctic a "low-tension area", Danish Defence Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen has threatened to station fighter jets on Greenland, which is part of the Danish realm.

    Denmark will have to deploy fighter aircraft on its bases in Greenland, the world's largest island, if Russia violates Greenlandic airspace, Danish Defence Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen of the liberal-conservative Venstre party has warned.

    According to the Danish military, parts of Greenland will soon be within reach of Russian aircraft, capable of breaching Greenlandic airspace without hindrance. At present, Denmark is powerless to stop this, the defence minister admitted.

    "We cannot tolerate violations of the Danish territory's airspace. We have to assert our sovereignty, just as we need it over Denmark and the Baltic Sea when we experience Russian violations. We must act in the same way in Greenland", Claus Hjort Frederiksen told the newspaper Berlingske.

    According to the Danish military, Russia's military build-up in the Arctic involves tanker aircraft and fighter jets on the Nagurskoye airbase on the Arctic island of Alexandra Land located about 1,000 kilometres from the coast of Greenland, will allow the country to reach northeastern Greeland and its Thule base.

    READ MORE: Denmark Vamps Up Navy, Prepares to Hunt Submarines

    The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (FE) suggested in its risk assessment that Russia itself feels threatened by Western activities in the Arctic, which includes US plans to invest heavily in Greenlandic airports.

    However, a contingency plan on Greenland to reject Russian aircraft will not be a cheap one. At present, the Danish Armed Forces lack both an air operation centre to manage the preparedness of its forces and the necessary communication system on Greenland.

    While Greenland is gaining increasing international importance, it remains vulnerable to cyber attacks, Hjort Frederiksen told Berlingske, once again stressing Russia as a security threat, calling for the Defence Intelligence Service to be allowed to operate on Greeland.

    By way of sparsely-populated Greenland, Denmark is an Arctic state and has launched a project to provide a basis on seabed claims beyond its exclusive economic zones, as have Norway, Canada, and Russia.

    "You could say that Greenland is the only reason why Denmark, as a small state, bears some kind of weight in international politics", Major Hans Peter Michaelsen, a military analyst at the Centre for Military Studies at the University of Copenhagen, told Berlingske.

    READ MORE: Sweden Admits US, Neighbour States Violate Its Airspace More Often Than Russia

    "So far we have based our policy on the fact that the Arctic is a low-tension area and we will continue to do so in the future", Claus Hjort Frederiksen assured Berlingske. In recent years, numerous reports by Danish military and security officials have designated Russia as the main threat to the Scandinavian country alongside China.

    Since 2013, Danish F-16 fighter jets have been scrambled 184 times over Russian aircraft in international airspace approaching Danish interest areas. However, no major violations of Danish airspace proper have been reported.

    Related:

    Denmark, US Uneasy as China Eyes Greenlandic Oil as Part of Major Arctic Push
    Anti-Molestation Campaign Teaches Greenlanders Not to Touch Children's Genitals
    Tags:
    Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Scandinavia, Arctic, Russia, Greenland, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse