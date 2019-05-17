India Reaches 'Milestone' in Anti-Air Capabilities After Firing Israeli Missile

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a significant milestone, the Indian Navy has conducted the maiden co-operative engagement test of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM), a ship-based version of Israel's Barak 8 missile, which is also a preferred anti-missile defence weapon of the navy.
READ MORE: Pakistan Navy Foils Alleged Attempt by Indian Sub to Enter Pak's Waters (VIDEO)
The Cooperative Engagement Capability allows combat systems to share unfiltered sensor measurements data associated with tracks with rapid timing and precision to enable the battlegroup units to operate as one.
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 17, 2019
The firing trial was carried out by the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Israel Aerospace Industries.
READ MORE: Indian Navy Chief Not Ruling Out New Terrorist Attacks on Country From Sea
"With the successful proving of this cooperative mode of engagement, the Indian Navy has become a part of a select group of Navies that have this niche capability. This capability significantly enhances the combat effectiveness of the Indian Navy thereby providing an operational edge over potential adversaries," the Indian Navy stated following the firing of the missile.
The Indian Navy added that the successful test is the result of sustained efforts by all stakeholders over the years. The state-funded DRDL Hyderabad, a Defence Research and Development Organisation Lab, jointly developed this missile in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)