Russia to Conduct Observation Flights Over US Territory Next Week - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Russian military observers plans to conduct an observation flight over the US territory from 12 to 20 May, the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star), reported on Monday.

The flight of the Russian TU-154MLK-1 aircraft will be carried out within the international Treaty on Open Skies, the newspaper said.

The aircraft will depart from the Rosecrans Memorial Airport in the state of Missouri. The maximum flight distance will be up to 4,800 kilometers (2,982 miles).

READ MORE: ‘Russia Is Aware’: US Military Conducting Open Skies Flight Over Russia

The flight route has been coordinated with the United States, and US experts on board of the Russian aircraft will control the use of the surveillance equipment and the compliance with the treaty's provisions, the newspaper added.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and came into effect in 2002. Under the treaty, its signatories can carry out surveillance flights over each other's territories and openly collect information on the other's military forces and activities.

© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars

The treaty covers most NATO member states as well as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Finland. As a rule, flights of Russia and NATO member states are conducted on a reciprocal basis.

In June 2017, the United States accused Moscow of alleged violation of the terms of the treaty due to the latter's restrictions on overflights of Kaliningrad, the country's enclave on the Baltic Sea. The United States pledged to implement restrictions on Russian observation flights over the United States on 1 January 2018.

READ MORE: Russia Fully Complies With Treaty on Open Skies – Lawmaker