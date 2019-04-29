Erdogan Suggests Creation of Task Group on Russia's S-400 in Talk With Trump

Bilateral relations between the US and Turkey have been spiralling downwards since the latter inked a contract with Russia to procure S-400 air defence systems. Washington has been trying to persuade Ankara to drop the deal in favour of an American equivalent, Patriot, pressuring it with sanctions and threats to freeze F-35 deliveries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed with US President Donald Trump the prospect of creating a working group on the controversy surrounding the country obtaining Russian S-400 air defence systems. The initiative to create the group came from the Turkish president.

The US has been trying to force Turkey to abandon its deal with Russia, which was inked in December 2017, on the procurement of Russian state-of-the-art air defences. Washington claims that they are incompatible with the air defence grid of NATO allies and pose a threat to F-35 jets, scheduled to be delivered to Tukey this year.

Washington insists that once deployed in Turkey, the S-400s could reveal weaknesses of the F-35 and pass on the information to Moscow. The US offered Turkey to buy the Patriot air defence system, which is only capable of intercepting missiles, instead of the more versatile S-400, which can also down enemy drones and jets.

