F-35 Parts Suppliers Moved to Long-Term Contracts to Reduce Costs - Producer

"Lockheed Martin has transitioned additional F-35 suppliers to longer-term Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contracts and Master Repair Agreements to enhance supply availability and reduce sustainment costs," the release said.
The new multi-year PBL contracts will permit companies to make longer-term investments and improve efficiencies, the release explained. Such contracts have been concluded with BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman and at least 12 other suppliers, including Honeywell, General Electric and Eaton.
On 2 April, Acting Chief Pentagon spokesperson Charles Summers said the United States has halted deliveries and activities with Turkey on F-35 capabilities over Ankara's decision to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems.
F-35 Lightning II Program Executive Officer Mathias Winter told Congress on 4 April that removing Turkey from the F-35 program would cause supply chain disruptions that would affect up to 75 aircraft over a two-year period.
