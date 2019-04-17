F-35 Parts Suppliers Moved to Long-Term Contracts to Reduce Costs - Producer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More suppliers of spare parts to the controversial F-35 Lightning II aircraft have been awarded longer-term contracts in an effort to reduce sustainment costs, prime contractor Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Lockheed Martin has transitioned additional F-35 suppliers to longer-term Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contracts and Master Repair Agreements to enhance supply availability and reduce sustainment costs," the release said.

READ MORE: Ankara Warns F-35 Programme Will be 'Damaged' If US Excludes Turkey

The new multi-year PBL contracts will permit companies to make longer-term investments and improve efficiencies, the release explained. Such contracts have been concluded with BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman and at least 12 other suppliers, including Honeywell, General Electric and Eaton.

© REUTERS / Mandatory credit Kyodo Fears F-35 Secrets in Danger Rise as US, Japan Fail to Track Missing Jet – Report

Lockheed Martin said that a 2017 PBL contract awarded to BAE Systems for the Electronic Warfare subsystem is helping deliver a 25 percent improvement in the system's availability throughout global operations.

On 2 April, Acting Chief Pentagon spokesperson Charles Summers said the United States has halted deliveries and activities with Turkey on F-35 capabilities over Ankara's decision to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems.

F-35 Lightning II Program Executive Officer Mathias Winter told Congress on 4 April that removing Turkey from the F-35 program would cause supply chain disruptions that would affect up to 75 aircraft over a two-year period.