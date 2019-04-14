Final Military Satellite Launch From Baikonur Rescheduled for July – Source

"It was decided to postpone the launch of Blagovest from 23 May to July. There are no issues with the satellite, it is ready to be sent to Baikonur", a source said.
In March, a source told Sputnik that the launch of the fourth and last satellite for the Russian Defence Ministry was set to take place in mid-May.
In mid-February, Deputy Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Igor Morozov, said that the final launch from Baikonur for the Defence Ministry will be held in 2019 after which all the launches for the military would be carried out from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
The Russian Defence Ministry has successfully deployed three satellites to the geostationary orbit since 2017. The system is expected to operate for 15 years.
