Russia's 'Fastest Ever' Progress Spacecraft Prepped for Launch at Baikonur

According to a press release by the Roskosmos State Corporation, the launch will take place at 11:58:45 Moscow time.
According to preliminary calculations, the MS-08 will reach the ISS just three hours and 27 minutes after launch.
The spacecraft's flight will test a new, ultrashort two-rotation scheme which is later expected to be applied to the manned Soyuz-class spacecraft which supply the ISS with cosmonauts and astronauts.
Today, the fastest speed at which crew and cargo can reach the ISS is via a four-rotation scheme, which takes roughly six hours. Effectively, Sunday's MS-08 launch will cut flight time by almost half.
The Progress MS-08 will deliver some 1,390 kg of dry cargo, 890 kg of fuel, 420 kg of water for the ISS's Rodnik water supply system, and 46 kg of cylinder-based compressed air and oxygen.
The Soyuz 2.1a's launch with the MS-08 spacecraft aboard will be broadcast live on Roskosmos' website.
