US Seeks to Expand F-35 Jet Sales to Greece, Romania, Poland

"Future potential [foreign military sale] customers include Singapore, Greece, Romania, Spain, and Poland with the [joint program office] responding to all official inquiries," Winter said. "The coming year promises to be another of substantial growth and progress across the global F-35 enterprise."
In December, Japan announced its plans to buy an additional 105 F-35 aircraft to supplement its originally planned force of 42 F-35 jets. The anticipated purchase makes Japan the largest international customer of F-35 aircraft.
On Monday, the Pentagon announced that the United States halted its deliveries and activities with Turkey on F-35 operational capabilities over Ankara's decision to buy Russian S-400 defence systems.
