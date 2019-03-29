Russia's Fifth-Generation Su-57 Jet Already Has Export Permit - Source

"The PAK FA already has an export passport. The government is currently reviewing documents related to renaming the jet from T-50 to Su-57", the source said.
On Thursday, Janes media outlet reported, citing Viktor Kladov, Rostec's foreign cooperation director, that Rostec had submitted all the necessary documents to the Russian government to secure an export permit. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to give the final approval in a few weeks, the media added.
According to state corporation Rostec's director for international cooperation, India has shown great interest in the newest Russian fighter jet. Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested last year that Turkey may buy Russian fighter jets if the United States fails to supply Ankara with F-35 fighters.
Last year, Russia briefly deployed two advanced Su-57 fighter jets in Syria on combat training missions.
