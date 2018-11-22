WATCH Dizzying Footage of Su-57 Falling Out of Sky With Engines Off

Russia's Zvezda television channel has released new footage of Su-57s engaging in maneuvers, this time showing a caravan of four Su-57s flying at an Astrakhan test range.
In the video, pilots can be heard chattering in the background as their planes glide in close formation. An alarm (possibly indicating proximity) is heard. Later, footage shows a Su-57 performing a dizzying free-fall maneuver with its engines shut off while rotating horizontally before stabilizing and continuing its descent.
