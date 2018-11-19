Russian Defence Ministry Posts First VIDEO of 5th-Gen Su-57 Jet Flying in Syria

MOSCOW Sputnik) – The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday for the first time published footage demonstrating the combat performance of Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets in Syria.

The 80-second-long video was published on the ministry’s official website.

"The sorties were carried out in order to prove announced possibilities of the newest aircraft in real combat environment … Su-57 crews made over 10 sorties in Syria," the ministry’s statement reads.

It is noted that during the flights, the aircraft’s flight performance, smart information and control system, and operation of all onboard systems, including the weapons complex, were tested under conditions of high temperatures and other factors.

READ MORE: Endurance Run: WATCH Russia's Su-57 Stealth Fighter Practice In-Flight Refueling

The Su-57 is a stealth air superiority fighter developed by Russia's JSC Sukhoi Company. The jet made its maiden flight in 2010. It is set to have fully-automated controls, vision and weapon guidance systems, according to aviation industry sources.