Register
01:09 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 17, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows an aerial view of Offutt Air Force Base and the surrounding areas affected by flood waters in Neb. Surging unexpectedly strong and up to 7 feet high, the MissouriRiver floodwaters that poured on to much the Nebraska air base that houses the U.S. Strategic Command overwhelmed the frantic sandbagging by troops and their scramble to save sensitive equipment, munitions and aircraft.

    US Air Force May Ground Bombers, Cut Flight Time Without $5B Needed to Fix Bases

    © AP Photo/ Rachelle Blake
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 80

    The US Air Force is requesting nearly $5 billion in additional funding from Congress to make much-needed repairs to its damaged bases in Florida and Nebraska. If it fails to obtain the money, it'll be forced to make drastic changes that could have a severe effect on the service's readiness.

    In Nebraska, Air Force officials have been working hard to repair Offutt Air Force Base after one-third of the facilities came under severe flooding from the Missouri River that resulted from a combination of weather factors that included a wet winter, the "bomb cyclone" that brought blizzard conditions to the region and, of course, a rapid spring thaw.

    ​Earlier this month, floodwaters at the base reached up to 7 feet deep, forcing officials to relocate much of the base's offices. Offutt AFB is the headquarters of the US Strategic Command. At the time, Col. David Norton, who manages facilities at the base, told the AP that "the speed at which [the water] came in was shocking."

    ​And then there's Florida's Tyndall Air Force Base, which was hit hard last October when Hurricane Michael brought its 155 mph winds to the region, destroying roughly 95 percent of the base's housing and various other facilities.

    It hasn't helped that in January 2019, Tyndall suffered some additional setbacks when "an apparent tornado damaged buildings on the base," local media station NBC 7 reported. Vehicles were also damaged.

    ​Now, in order to get both US bases back up and running, Air Force officials are calling on Congress to shell out an additional $4.9 billion over the next two and half years for repairs. For fiscal year 2019, the Air Force is requesting $1.2 billion in supplemental funding, and for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, it's asking for $3.7 billion.

    "This storm, if we don't get a supplemental, is going to affect the rest of the Air Force and our ability to operate," Heather Wilson, secretary of the US Air Force, said Wednesday at the Heritage Foundation.

    The artist rendering of Northrop Grumman B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B)
    © YouTube/Stealthb2777
    US Air Force Picks South Dakota Base to House Next-Gen B-21 Stealth Bombers

    "We desperately need the supplemental funding to recover from the natural disasters that hammered Tyndall and Offett."

    Wilson noted that the cost to repair the hurricane-damaged Tyndall AFB was roughly $750 million and that funding for recovery efforts at the base has largely been pulled from other Air Force accounts "just to try to cope and get through." The Air Force official did not offer an estimate on Offutt's damages.

    According to the Air Force Times, funds for Tyndall have mainly come out of the service's Facilities Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization account.

    A US Air Force release indicates that if the funding doesn't materialize by early May or June, drastic measures will have to be taken, including further deferring 61 already delayed projects at various US military bases. Those projects include repair work to base foundations, runways, barracks, missile field fuel systems and multiple heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

    Other cost-saving measures that will go into effect in the coming months include holding off on aircraft repairs, grounding bombers and cutting 18,000 flight training hours as early as September. The lack of funding would also mean that all work to repair Tyndall and Offutt would end on May 1 and July 1, respectively.

    Judge's hammer. (File)
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    US Air Force Pilot Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fellow Airman in Uganda

    "These are just the first decisions we had to make," Wilson said in a Wednesday tweet. "We will be forced to cut more critical facility and readiness requirements if we don't receive it by May/June."

    The request for funding comes as Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) released details this week regarding a $13.45 billion aid package that includes $1.1 billion in supplemental funding for the US Air Force to cover damages caused by Hurricanes Florence and Michael and to begin repairs on Tyndall AFB. However, the bill does not appear to address damages at Offutt AFB.

    Related:

    Trump Nominates Air Force General to Lead US Space Command - Pence
    ‘Battling Flood Waters’: Key US Air Force Base Partially Underwater (PHOTOS)
    US Air Force's B-52 Bombers Patrol South China Sea for Second Time in March
    US Air Force Secretary to Resign to Lead University in State of Texas - Reports
    WATCH: Fiery Bird Strike Causes US Air Force Boeing C-17 to Abort Takeoff
    Tags:
    Supplementary Funding, Tyndall Air Force Base, Offutt Air Force Base, hurricane Michael, repairs, damages, US Congress, flooding, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse