Royal Netherlands Air Force to Receive Four MQ-9 Reaper Drones - Reports

The Royal Netherlands Air Force is to receive four MQ-9 Reaper drones under a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, approved by the US Department of Defence on 21 March, Dutch aviation magazine Scramble has reported.

It is reported that the Netherlands has been planning to purchase drones since 2003, but for various reasons, the implementation of these plans has been postponed several times.

According to the Dutch aviation magazine, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. was awarded a $123-million contract for four MQ-9 Reaper Block 5 UAVs for the Koninklijke Luchtmacht (Royal Netherlands Air Force).

The US State Department approved the delivery of UAVs back in 2015. In addition to four MQ-9 Reaper UAVs, the request also included the delivery of mobile ground control stations, multispectral target designation systems, satellite communication system terminals, and other equipment. At that time, the order value was about $340 million.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft.