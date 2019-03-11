Register
23:16 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Army's new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle

    US Army Seeks New Remote Weapons System, Unmanned Turrets for Ground Vehicles

    © BAE Systems
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    A recently issued information request by the US Army Contracting Command reveals that officials are in the market for a new remote weapons system that's equipped with a 30-millimeter autocannon and a 7.62-millimeter machine gun for the Army's ground vehicles.

    The March 6 release notes that the XM813 Remote Weapon System and added weaponry will need to be fitted for a "medium-sized combat vehicle platform," and must include a thermal camera that can spot vehicles situated more than three miles away.

    Military-focused website Task & Purpose reported that vehicles in line for the new system include the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier and the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), which is expected to replace the Vietnam-era M113 over a period of years.

    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    ‘We Lose A Lot Of People': US ‘Gets Its A** Handed To It' By Russia, China in WWIII Simulations

    The posting goes on to ask defense industry insiders to provide information so that officials are better able to conduct market research and seek out interested parties who are able to meet its outlined demands.

    "The current XM813 is a 30-millimeter medium caliber cannon that will demonstrate optimized effects against personnel in the open or behind cover, as well as behind walls with the use of a multi-purpose fuse that provides airburst effects, point detonate delay and point detonate in one warhead," Defense Blog said of the new weapons system.

    "It can also provide optimized effects against like materiel targets with the kinetic energy penetrator. The XM813 is an electrically driven, chain operated, dual-feed weapon system, has first round select capability, and fires a suite of 30-millimeter linkless ammunition."

    The request for information comes weeks after the Army awarded BAE Systems two contract modifications worth upwards of $575 million for an initial production of the AMPV in a move to meet the demands of the service's Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

    The February 2019 deal will produce five variants of the AMPV: XM1286 Command and Control, XM1283 General Purpose, XM1284 Medical Evacuation, XM1285 Medical Treatment and XM1287 mortar carrier vehicle.

    A Tomahawk cruise missile is seen emerging from the ocean after being launched from the USS Florida.
    © AP Photo / US NAVY
    US Army Awards $502Mln Contract to Manage Pacific Missile Test Range - Raytheon

    "Moving into this phase of the AMPV program is exciting because it brings soldiers one step closer to deploying this critical capability for completing their missions and coming home safely," Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director for BAE Systems' combat vehicles business, said in a statement.

    "We have been preparing for this moment and are ready to take this program to the next stage."

    The Pentagon-BAE Systems partnership, which previously hashed out a contract for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the AMPV in December 2014, saw its first AMPV prototype in December 2016. The US Army formally rolled out its new infantry carrier in February 2017.

    Related:

    US Arming 'Liberation Army' in Colombia to Invade Venezuela – Envoy to UN
    WATCH: Syrian Army Finds Alleged US and Israeli-made Weapons Near Damascus
    Assad on Groups 'Betting on US': 'Americans Won't Protect You, Syrian Army Will'
    OICW All Over Again? US Army Seeks Next-Gen Gun With Tank Aiming Computer
    'Firm and Steady Commitment': US Supplies Laser-Guided Rockets to Lebanese Army
    Tags:
    Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), armored brigade combat team (ABCT), US Military, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse