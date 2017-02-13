Register
00:52 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Army's new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle

    Pentagon Gets New Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle for Major War

    © BAE Systems
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    164823

    The US Army has formally rolled out its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), an infantry carrier platform capable of firing weapons, sustaining major ground attacks, evacuating injured troops, transport soldiers under armor and conduct reconnaissance missions.

    Several adaptations are planned for the BAE Systems-built platform, which was made to replace the M113 infantry carrier, a Vietnam-era vehicle. The forthcoming variants include a Medical Evacuation Vehicle, a Mission Command Vehicle, a Medical Treatment Vehicle, General Purpose Vehicle and a  Mortar Carrier Vehicle, according to Scout Warrior. 

    US tank M1 Abrams
    © AP Photo/ The U.S. Army
    More Weapons for War: US Army Aims for New Light Tank

    BAE Systems describes the vehicles as "a mature, low-risk and cost-effective solution that rapidly delivers continued combat overmatch capability for the Army."

    According to the company’s website, "The program is essential to the future of the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and will fulfill the Army’s strategy of protection, mobility, reliability, and interoperability." adding that the "AMPV has been identified by the Army as its top priority for the safety and survivability of our soldiers, and therefore, must meet tough protection requirements. Compromising or reducing the survivability requirements would put soldiers’ lives at risk."

    During a rollout ceremony in December 2016, Col. Mike Milner, AMPV Project Manager said the vehicle “…will enable mission command on the move, restore indirect fires for the combined arms battalions, provide protection and survivability to the company's logistical forces and provide significantly greater care to wounded Soldiers than was previously available…All of this while providing protection and survivability levels well above the capabilities in the field today,” the Army website reports.

    Both the M113 and the AMPV are tracked vehicles built to handle difficult terrain, but the new carrier will have increased mobility, reinforced armor, Satcom links, force tracking systems, mission command applications and other advanced network technology. 

    Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for landing at forward operating base Kalagush.
    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    US Army Aviation Brigade Deploys To Europe To Help NATO’s Eastern Flank

    It’s maneuverability makes it better equipped to dodge anti-tank missile, the kind of weapon that the Army is likely to encounter in a hybrid conflict.

    The Army is looking to integrate technologies that will maximize their ability to protect troops engaged in high impact warfare, while at the same time focusing on global counterinsurgency operations and how to attack terrorist groups armed with high-tech weaponry.

    Armed with a 50-cal crew served weapon the AMPV can hold six passengers and two crewmembers, as well as an injured soldier on a litter. It can also disable the signal of an electronically-detonated roadside explosive with its DUKE v3 electronic jammer.

    All told, the service intends to build about 3,000 of the new vehicles at roughly $1 million to $1.7 million per AMPV.

    Related:

    US Army Orders Northrop Grumman to Develop Systems to Combat Drones
    Ex-US Army Officer: Kissinger Backs Trump Plan for Cooperation With Russia
    US Army Prepares For First Execution in More Than 50 Years
    US Army Prepares to Present Robotic Combat Vehicles in 2017
    US Army Plans Dakota Access Pipeline Environmental Study
    Tags:
    armored-personnel carriers, US Army, BAE Systems, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok