Register
09:16 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstration of rocket 9M729 for military attaches

    Russia Slams US 60-Day Ultimatum on INF Treaty as 'Game'

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday that Moscow would continue working toward a settlement on the disputed INF Treaty, adding that the issue would be more difficult because the 60-day deadline set by Washington is a "game aimed at covering up the decision to quit the agreement".

    The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister has stated that the United States had not really expected an answer from Russia when delivered a 60-day ultimatum calling for Moscow's compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    "The United States imposed a 60-day period during which we had to fulfil their ultimatum. I conclude that the United States was not expecting any decision and all this was a game made to cover their domestic decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty", Ryabkov told reporters after the talks with US Deputy State Secretary Andrea Thompson on the sidelines of the summit of the five nuclear powers in Beijing.

    READ MORE: NATO Has Been Preparing For Collapse of INF Treaty for Months – Report

    The United States does not react to Russia's demands to settle the issue of MK-41 launching systems, which Russia believes contradict the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after talks with US Under Secretary Andrea Thompson.

    "There is no reaction whatsoever to our demands on US MK-41 universal launching systems already deployed in Romania and set to be deployed in Poland as part of Aegis Ashore complexes", the diplomat told reporters.

    Ryabkov also said after meeting in Beijing with US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson that Washington has taken an absolutely destructive position on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, saying that the apparent suspension of US obligations under the agreement would take place this weekend.

    The representatives of five major nuclear powers – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — met in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss problems related to nuclear weapons control and proliferation.

    On 4 December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Russia had 60 days to start to comply with the agreement, or, otherwise, the United States could leave the treaty on February 2. The Russian authorities, in turn, have many times stressed that Russia country strictly complied with the obligations outlined in the treaty.

    READ MORE: INF Treaty US Abrogation: Chance of New Arms Race is Very Likely — Scholar

    Missiles, SS-23 Destroyed. The 957th and last of the Soviet Union's SS-23 shorter range missiles
    © AP Photo /
    'INF Treaty Still Has a Chance' - German Foreign Minister
    In October, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty with Russia. The accord prohibits the development of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles). The withdrawal means that the United States can now deploy ground-based missile systems in Asia, in close proximity to China.

    The Russian authorities, for their part, have many times stressed that the country is in strict compliance with the obligations outlined in the treaty.

    The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then-leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles).

    Related:

    EU Hopes INF Treaty May Still Be Preserved - Mogherini
    Quitting INF: US Likely to Develop New Missiles to Counter China – Scholar
    NATO Has Been Preparing For Collapse of INF Treaty for Months – Report
    Russia to Express Concern Over US Arms Violating INF Treaty During Friday Talks
    Tags:
    solution, agreement, INF Treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Ryabkov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse