Register
17:11 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, departs Hong Kong

    China Expects Number of New Generation Weaponry to Arrive in 2019 - Report

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Beijing has set its sighte on obtaining new generation weaponry in almost all military spheres, pouring billions into research and the production of new models of battleships, missiles, jets, and submarines. Many of them are arriving for tests or will even be commissioned in the coming year.

    Naval Power

    The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Navy is one of the points of major interest in innovations for China, partially due to the ongoing tensions with the US over disputed islands in the South China Sea. The latest Type 001A carrier, which will reportedly be commissioned in 2019, is one of the most recent additions to China's fleet.

    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    China’s Newest Carrier Begins High-Speed Testing in Yellow Sea

    Being the first fully domestically built carrier, it is still based on its predecessor Liaoning — a reshaped Russian Kuznetsov-class ship. Type 001A received improved radar system and a redesigned hangar, capable of carrying up to 32 J-15 fighters.

    Another upcoming major addition to the Chinese navy is a Type 055 destroyer, which have been tested in trials since August 2018. Armed with guided missiles, this 12,000 tonne destroyer is believed to be one of the fiercest in the world. Right now 3 such ships have already been built with 4 more on the way.

    READ MORE: China Reportedly Starts Building 'New-Generation' Aircraft Carrier

    China's underwater fleet is also expecting the arrival of a long anticipated Type 095 submarine. According to reports, this vessel was cleared of its predecessor, Type 093B's malfunction, which was being too loud for a submarine. The first Type 095s reportedly went into construction early this year with a total of 8 ships having been ordered.

    Air Superiority

     A fifth-generation FC-31 stealth fighter has been tested and remade since 2012 and is expected to finally arrive in 2019 or 2020. The FC-31 can replace the existing J-15 as the jet of choice for Chinese carriers, as well as heavy J-20 fighters.

    READ MORE: WATCH Chinese J-20 Jet Show Off Missile Power, Incredible Manoeuvrability

    Another future addition to the PLA's Air Force is a H-20 strategic bomber, which will be replacing the decades old long-range H-6K, based on Soviet Tu-16 made in the 1950s. Few details are known about H-20, but a video released by Xian Aircraft Industrial Corporation hinted that the bomber's design will be similar to that of the American B-2 Spirit.

    New Intercontinental Missile

    One more addition to the PLA is a JL-3 submarine launched strategic missile, which has already entered the testing stage. It will reportedly be able to hit targets 12,000 kilometres away and carry 10 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRV). It is based on the ground-launched DF-41 intercontinental missile, which was commissioned by the PLA earlier in 2018. Its range will allow it to reach US territories without a submarine even having to leave Chinese waters.

    Related:

    WATCH Chinese J-20 Jet Show Off Missile Power, Incredible Manoeuvrability
    WATCH: China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet Performs Stunts for Public
    US to Create Hybrid Fighter Jet to Take on Russia, China - Reports
    US B-52 Bomber Flies with Japanese Jets in East China Sea (PHOTOS)
    US Navy Mulls Moving Sub-Hunters to Alaska to Track China, Russia
    China Building More Nuclear Attack Subs Than US Knew About - Report
    Chinese Navy Short on Carrier-Based Fighters, Only Has Problem-Ridden J-15
    China Reportedly Starts Building 'New-Generation' Aircraft Carrier
    Tags:
    modern weaponry, military, FC-31, Liaoning aircraft carrier, J-20, J-15, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse