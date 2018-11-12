WATCH Chinese J-20 Jet Show Off Missile Power, Incredible Manoeuvrability

The Chinese Air Force had a surprise in store for all the visitors of the Zhuhai Air Show on 12 November. On its 69th birthday, the PLAAF showed off its most recent acquisition — the J-20 fifth generation stealth fighter jet. Four jets flew above the crowds, showing off incredible maneuverers, despite being loaded with missiles. Later, two of them for the first time even opened their bay doors to reveal their air-to-air missiles at the air show.
China's J-20 with its weapons bay unveiled, carries 4 PL-15 medium-to-long-range air-to-air missiles. PL-15 is a dual-pulse motor and AESA equipped missile with capabilities analogous to the US AIM-120A/B. Two PL-10s are deployed on the outside of the side weapons bays. #SkyFall pic.twitter.com/RJR6WsH0G2— Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) November 12, 2018
China's stealth fighter jet, the J-20, opened its missile bay door to the public for the first time when performing at the #Airshow China 2018 in #Zhuhai. #J20 #ZhuhaiAirShow pic.twitter.com/ehq7eOUEsi— ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) November 12, 2018
