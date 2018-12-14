No Measures Exist to Counter Russian, Chinese Hypersonic Weapons - US Watchdog

"China and Russia are pursuing hypersonic weapons because their speed, altitude, and manoeuvrability may defeat most missile defence systems, and they may be used to improve long-range conventional and nuclear strike capabilities," the report said on Thursday. "There are no existing countermeasures."
The report identified 26 long-range emerging threats that the United States faces in the areas of adversary military advancements, dual-use technologies, weapons and demographic changes.
